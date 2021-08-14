Motorcyclist dies following crash on East Main Street in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle on East Main Street Friday night.

Police say at 9:46 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep Wrangler on East Main Street in the area of McDonald’s and the Walmart/ Market 32 plaza.

A 2011 Jeep Wrangler was traveling West on East Main Street and was attempting a left turn across the Eastbound lanes into the plaza. Police say a motorcycle was traveling East on East Main Street when it struck the Jeep Wrangler.

The operator of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to police. The motorcyclist was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

Officials report LifeStar was called to transport the operator to Hartford Hospital but died as a result of internal injuries while at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

The operator of the Jeep cooperated with police on the scene and was found to not be impaired at the time of the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer James Foley at (860) 489-2090 or Detective Kevin Tieman at (860) 489-2063.