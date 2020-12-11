MTA ridership may never come back – an impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — Need a seat? No problem. Nine months into this pandemic and Metro North ridership remain down 80%.

Commuter advocate Jim Cameron says the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the trains, loses an estimated $200 million every week.

“If ridership doesn’t come back the deficit will be ballooning and someone has to pay for that,” Cameron says.

MTA is lobbying Congress Friday to get relief. Some estimates say they need more than $10 billion. According to Cameron, “If we don’t get a federal bailout for mass transit by the end of the year, they’re [MTA] going start cutting service.”

Peak service is today on-track. Off-peak trains are few and far between. Even after the vaccine hits the market, MTA believes ridership will be 94% of pre-pandemic volumes.

Sen. Martin Looney, the Democratic President of State Senate, says, “Once the pandemic ends, we don’t know to what extent things will go back to before, or on an as-needed basis will become permanent.”

Fewer riders mean less reliance on rail and more on roads. Combine that to a state special transportation fund predicted to run into the red and an increase in the gas tax seems likely.

The Democratic President of the Senate says it’s too early to tell how to address the fund.

“We are already diverting part of the sales tax into the Special Transportation Fund and have been doing that for a number of years,” Senator Martin Looney.

Republicans say starting with a tax is irresponsible. House Republican Minority Leader Vin Candelora says starting the conversation with a tax is irresponsible.

“What I heard from the democrats is the same talk about moving toward gas tax or tolls when they don’t recognize all that has changed under COVID,” Candelora says.

Cameron says, in the end, some of the questions will be: Will lawmakers get on board with new taxes and fees, or will riders actually get on board a train?