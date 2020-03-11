MTA stepping up sanitary push amid coronavirus outbreak

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The coronavirus has all of us thinking about keeping the world around us as clean as possible. Those concerns have the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) stepping up its game when it comes to keeping its trains and buses clean.

The MTA has significantly increased the frequency and intensity of sanitizing procedures. This comes in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Of course, we’ve been following the number of cases continuing to grow across the country, specifically taking a look in our neighboring state of New York. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state now has at least 173 cases — making it among one of the states with the largest number of confirmed cases in the country.

The MTA has started what they’re calling an enhanced daily cleaning procedure for all stations, train cars and buses through the entire system. That includes the 472 stations throughout the subway system, 21 stations along Staten Island Railway, the 124 stations and terminals along Long Island Rail Road and 101 stations throughout Metro-North’s New York territory.

It’s not just the trains but any surface or area frequently used Turnstiles, ticket vending machines, and handrails, will be disinfected daily.

The best defense against COVID-19, according to the National Centers for Disease Control, continues to be good hygiene, frequent hand washing and self-care.

