HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Motor Transport Association of Connecticut (MTAC) announced the creation of a Commercial Driver’s License scholarship program to help recipients pay for CDL training school.

MTAC’s scholarship program will provide $1,000 for 5 eligible individuals to attend CDL training. To be eligible to apply, individuals must be employed by an MTAC member or by an immediate family member of an MTAC member.

Joe Scully, MTAC President said, “We talk a lot about the truck driver shortage, but now is the time to act to address the truck driver shortage. We think this action is one that will help attract new drivers.”

The MTAC scholarship program is challenging employers to match the $1,000 contribution, and those whose employers have pledged to do so, will receive extra consideration.

“We know that our members want to invest in their current and future employees, and we think most if not all would pledge a match of this scholarship,” continued Scully.

Prior to the distribution of funds to a CDL school, the recipient must provide proof of a negative DOT-controlled substances test and proof of a physical examination. Driver must be drug-free and physically capable of operating a truck according to federal regulations.