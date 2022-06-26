NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several Connecticut state parks have reached capacity on this hot and humid Sunday.

Below is a list of all of the parks that are closed due to full capacity:

Quaddick State Park in Thompson

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest)

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Squantz Pond State Park

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

This story will be updated as more park closures come in.