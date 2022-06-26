NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several Connecticut state parks have reached capacity on this hot and humid Sunday.
Below is a list of all of the parks that are closed due to full capacity:
- Quaddick State Park in Thompson
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
- Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest)
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
- Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
- Squantz Pond State Park
- Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
- Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
This story will be updated as more park closures come in.