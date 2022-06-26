NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several Connecticut state parks have reached capacity on this hot and humid Sunday.

Below is a list of all of the parks that are closed due to full capacity:

  • Quaddick State Park in Thompson
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
  • Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
  • Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest)
  • Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
  • Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
  • Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
  • Squantz Pond State Park
  • Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
  • Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

This story will be updated as more park closures come in.