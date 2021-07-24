LIST: Multiple State parks announce closures after reaching capacity Saturday

(WTNH) — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced Saturday that multiple state parks across Connecticut are currently reaching or have reached capacity.

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison Silver Sands State Park in Milford Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union Millers Pond State Park in Haddam Quaddick State Park in Thompson Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme Kent Falls State Park in Kent Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Gillette Castle State Park is OPEN to the public, however tickets for tours are sold out for the remainder of Saturday.

