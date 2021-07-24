LIST: Multiple State parks announce closures after reaching capacity Saturday

(WTNH) — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced Saturday that multiple state parks across Connecticut are currently reaching or have reached capacity.
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison
- Silver Sands State Park in Milford
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
- Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
- Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
- Quaddick State Park in Thompson
- Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
- Kent Falls State Park in Kent
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
Gillette Castle State Park is OPEN to the public, however tickets for tours are sold out for the remainder of Saturday.
