NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple state parks in Connecticut have already reached capacity this Memorial Day.

See the full list below:

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield

Barn Island Wildlife Management Area in Stonington

Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Silver Sands State Park in Milford

Quaddick State Park in Thompson

Kent Falls State Park in Kent

Black Rock State Park in Watertown

Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold

News 8 will update this list with any additional closures as they come in.