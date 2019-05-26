Connecticut

Connecticut

State parks fill up on Memorial Day weekend

(WTNH) - Sunday was a spectacular day, hot sun with a light breeze. A good time to head to a state park to enjoy the water and a barbecue.

So many people thought it was a good idea, that about a half a dozen state parks had to shut down temporarily because they were full to capacity.

In Middletown, at Wadsworth Falls State Park, Max Carrion said they had to wait quite a while.

“It was so crowded that we couldn’t get in, we had to make a line and wait around. 12 cars had to leave before any other people could come in. Pretty crowded, but worth the wait. The children are enjoying it and having a great time.”

Many of the parks filled up before noon, as there just weren’t enough parking spaces to go around. But Moe Pizarro said it was worth the wait!

“We have chicken cutlets, shrimp shish kebabs and hotdogs and hamburgers, we made it all! We are having a great time, but it was very hard to get in. We had to wait like a half an hour because it was so crowded,” Pizarro said.

Here is a list of parks around the state that were filled to capacity:

Miller's Pond State Park in Durham 

Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford 

Kent Falls State Park in Kent

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown 

