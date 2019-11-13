Breaking News
Murder arrest made after man stabbed to death in Thompson

Connecticut

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

Kyle Carpenter

THOMPSON, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a family member to death and injuring another in Thompson overnight Wednesday.

Connecticut State Police say that at around 3 a.m., troopers responded to a disturbance at a home on Fabyan Road where they found a 61-year-old man and 55-year-old woman had both been stabbed.

The man was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead on scene.

The woman, who had made the 911 call, suffered a non-life threatening stab wound. Her current condition has not been released.

Troopers say that they then detained another man, a family member who was leaving the home.

After a preliminary investigation, that man, identified as 28-year-old Kyle Carpenter, was arrested for murder and assault.

There is no word on what led up to the stabbing at this time.

The murder remains under investigation.

