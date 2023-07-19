(WTNH) — U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) were among politicians to send a letter to UPS CEO Carol Tomé and International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien encouraging a new contract to provide fair wages and conditions to UPS workers.

UPS workers, 340,000 of which are represented by the Teamsters, are threatening a strike before their contract expires on July 31. The strike would be the company’s first since 1997.

Murphy and Blumenthal supported workers exercising their right to strike if a deal can’t be reached.

“We understand that UPS Teamsters recently announced their overwhelming authorization of a strike—which would be the largest work stoppage at a single employer in American history—if the two parties cannot reach agreement on a contract by August 1,” wrote the senators. “We are hopeful that both sides can negotiate in good faith and reach a consensus agreement that addresses basic human needs and allows workers to do their jobs safely and with dignity. However, in the event a fair and equitable collective bargaining agreement cannot be reached, we commit to respect our constituents’ statutory and constitutional rights to withhold their labor and initiate and participate in a strike.”

UPS delivered 24.3 million packages every day in 2022, according to the company’s website. The company said it will temporarily begin training nonunion employees in the event of a strike.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.