Conn. (WTNH) — It’s time for some great rock music. Get ready for some headbanging, face paint, and air guitar as a few of the biggest names in rock head to Connecticut this week.

See the full list of underground and big-name acts hitting the stage across the state:

Monday, May 9 — Sunday, May 15

Weird Al Yankovic | May 10: Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield

It’s time to get weird! Weird Al Yankovic is bringing his comedic, musical show to Ridgefield on “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.” The tour, which is a scaled-down run with limited production, is taking place at intimate venues across the country and comprised almost entirely of his original, non-parody songs.

Dance Gavin Dance | May 11: The Webster, Hartford

The rockers of Dance Gavin Dance are touring in support of their forthcoming record Jackpot Juicer, due in July. Throughout their career, the group has crossed-over several genres including post-hardcore, math rock, and jazz fusion, making a name for themselves in the emo music scene. They’re best-known for tracks “Death of a Strawberry” and “Uneasy Hearts Weigh The Most.”

The Lemon Twigs | May 11: Space Ballroom, Hamden

The Lemon Twigs, Hailing from Long Island, have brought a bit of the ’70s to modern-day music. The brothers are both vocalists and multi-instrumentalists, creating indie pop/rock tunes like “I Wanna Prove to You” and “Why Didn’t You Say That.” They last released the LP Songs for the General Public in 2020.

Limp Bizkit | May 12: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

Nothing screams early 2000’s like Limp Bizkit. They’ll always be known as leaders of the nu-metal scene, bringing together rap and rock. The group gained notoriety with their debut album Three Dollar Bill, Ya’ll in 1997, followed by chart-topping hits like “Take a Look Around,” “Behind Blue Eyes,” and “Break Stuff.”

Big & Rich | May 12: Foxwoods, Mashantucket

“Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” duo Big & Rich are crossing the country for the Peace Love and Happy Hour tour. The pair has made a name for themselves in the country music sphere, releasing six studio records and collaborating with country greats Martina McBride and Gretchen Wilson.

Megadeth & Lamb of God | May 13: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

Heavy metal enthusiasts: this one’s for you. Megadeth and Lamb of God have teamed-up for “The Metal Tour of the Year.” Megadeth, best-known for their thrash-metal hits “Symphony of Destruction” and “Crush ‘Em,” is due to release The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead! in July. Lamb of God, recognized for new-metal tracks “Overlord” and “The Duke,” dropped their self-titled record in 2020.

Gavin DeGraw | May 13: Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield

Pop-rock artist Gavin DeGraw hit the ground running with his debut record in 2003. While his first record brought success, his sophomore LP helped him garner attention with the top-20 hit single “In Love with a Girl.” He’s since went on to release a handful of records; he last presented Something Worth Saving in 2016.

Leann Rimes | May 13: Foxwoods, Mashantucket

Leann Rimes, one of the magical singers who successfully made a crossover from country music to the pop scene, is a ’90s staple artist. She topped charts with powerhouse tracks “How Do I Live,” “You Light Up My Life,” and “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.” God’s Work is due September of this year.

KISS | May 14: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

KISS fans, this is your last chance to “Rock and Roll All Nite” and see one of the most influential rock bands of all time. The authentic, unmistakably influential group is on their “End of the Road World Tour,” ending later this year. With heavy hard-rock hooks and glam-rock style, KISS is the type of band that’ll live on forever.

Alabama | May 14: Foxwoods, Mashantucket

Though the southern country-rockers of Alabama started in the ’60s, they’re best-known for their 27 number one hits throughout the ’80s including “Love in the First Degree,” “Mountain Music,” and “Song of the South.” They’ve surpassed nearly every country band in the industry with their legacy, releasing a whopping 24 records and over 40 number one singles across their 50-year career.

Sting | May 15: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

Former Police frontrunner Gordon Sumner, best-known as Sting, has created his own musical genre, combining elements of rock, jazz, and reggae into his music. The “Every Breath You Take” singer recently dropped the collaboration record 44/876 with Shaggy in 2019, taking a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. He’s since released The Bridge in 2021.

Who’s hitting the stage next week? Stay tuned!