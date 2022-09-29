CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WTNH) — The Mystic Aquarium has released its short-term visitor but lifelong friend, Shoebert the sassy, gray seal, back into the ocean.

Shoebert made his initial visit to land when he visited the Beverly Police Department in Massachusetts on Sept. 26. Officers said the brazen seal waddled out of a pond and traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot, before shuffling up to the department’s door.

‘Shoebert’ the seal is pictured at the Beverly Police Station in Massachusetts. (Image courtesy of the Beverly Police Department)

He was just looking for a few new friends, and he certainly got them!

Beverly police had the seal transported to Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut for observation and to treat any medical needs.

Officials at the aquarium said the wayward, 4-year-old seal weighed in at about 235 lbs when he arrived, which is a healthy weight to be. They also conducted blood tests, x-rays, and a full veterinary checkup before giving Shoebert the clean bill of health.

After his stay, Mystic Aquarium released Shoebert back into the ocean on Wednesday! He was taken to the ocean on Block Island, in a remote location, where he was reunited with other seals.

According to officials, this visit with his friends at the Mystic Aquarium wasn’t Shoebert’s first rodeo. Four years ago Shoebert was rescued in Cape Cod as just a small sea-pup, and he made his first journey to Mystic Aquarium. He was being treated for a severe facial wound and an infection in his flipper.

Before his release on Wednesday, officials fitted Shoebert with a satellite tracker that will help researchers learn more about seal ranges and habits.

“Shobert’s contributions expand far beyond the smiles he has brought everyone throughout his journey,” said Sarah Callan, Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Program Manager. “Obtaining data on Shoebert’s health and movements since his initial admission for rehabilitation in 2018 is a unique opportunity that is important in a world where ocean dynamics are changing at an alarming rate. Shobert’s contributions to science and research will help us understand more about the gray seal species as a whole and the role they play in the ecosystem.”