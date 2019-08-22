Mystic Aquarium hosting event for children on the autism spectrum

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mystic Aquarium hosting a fun-filled night for children on the autism spectrum on Friday.

The aquarium recently became certified by the KultureCity non-profit as a sensory inclusive facility. Families with kids facing sensory process challenges can explore all of the aquarium’s habitats in an adapted environment.

It goes from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday night. You will need to pre-register with the aquarium first, which you can do by clicking here.

