Mystic Aquarium introduces “Animal Heroes” subscription boxes on Giving Tuesday

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Aquarium has announced an Animal Heroes subscription box in honor of Giving Tuesday.

Officials say the boxes will be full of goodies and information calling on kids to give back to the planet.

The aquarium says it gives grade-school students the chance to become heroes for our planet by discovering how they can help preserve wildlife, conserve natural resources and give back to the Earth through interactive games, videos, outdoor activities and challenges.

