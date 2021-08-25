Mystic Aquarium raises $3.4 million to help beluga whales

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Mystic Aquarium held a fundraiser that raised more than $3.4 million to help save endangered beluga whales.

The fundraiser, which was held on Thursday, August 19 had over 200 attendees from all over the world, participating in a live auction both in-person and online. One of the auctions included naming rights for the aquarium’s newly arrived belugas.

Headlining guests that attended the event were former NFL New England Patriots linebackers Andre Tippit and Steven DeOssie. The Legendary Wailers performed throughout the evening.

“The Mystic Aquarium community is overwhelmed by the generosity from the many supporters who came out to help advance our mission to provide the best possible life for our beluga whales and preserve endangered populations. We extend our deepest thanks to the many donors who came forward and made major financial contributions to ensure we can continue this vital research,” said Dr. Steve Coan, president, and CEO of the Mystic Aquarium.

The money will be used to help care for the belugas at the aquarium, in addition to intensive research to save endangered belugas and other whales from the wild.

Caring for the belugas at the aquarium costs millions of dollars annually, including but not limited to food, veterinary care, and running and maintaining the Arctic Coast habitat, costing over $250,000.

With the new additions in May, Mystic Aquarium has seven belugas in total.