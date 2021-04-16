Mystic Aquarium releases Harp Seal back into the wild after quite the journey

CHARLESTOWN, RI (WTNH)– In Charlestown, RI, the rescue team from Mystic Aquarium is releasing a Harp Seal. This is an adult male seal which was found stranded in New Jersey back in April of 2020. He has had quite a journey.

I’m told after being rescued in New Jersey he was then brought down to Florida for rehabilitation and that was where one of his eyes was removed because of a cataract. We are told he would not have survived in the wild with that condition. So they did the surgery and then this week they brought him back up to Connecticut to Mystic Aquarium so he could get acclimated again to this colder weather and now it’s time for him to go back into the wild.

“He does have a satellite tag on his head and hind flippers and we’ll be able to track his movements and see his location post release,” said Sarah Callan, Asst. Mgr. Animal Rescue Program, Mystic Aquarium.

The seal right now just seems to be taking his time and these folks will let him go in the water when he’s ready. They have these boards though to make sure he doesn’t go back up the beach and also to guide him a little bit along the way.