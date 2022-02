An image of a firetruck on scene at a fire at the Mystic YMCA from the Old Mystic Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The Old Mystic Fire Department is responding to a one-alarm structure fire at the Mystic YMCA early Wednesday morning.

The Old Mystic Fire Department units are currently operating on scene at the Mystic YMCA.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Updates are to follow on News 8.