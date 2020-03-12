Mystic Irish Parade postponed due to COVID-19 precaution

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mystic Irish Parade Foundation announced on Thursday they are postponing the 17th Annual Mystic Irish Parade out of precaution for COVID-19.

The parade was initially scheduled for Sunday, March 22. Officials say the new date has been set for Sunday, October 25 and parade groups do not need to reapply.

The decision to postpone the 17th Annual Mystic Irish Parade was not taken lightly, but we collectively feel it is in the community’s best interest at this time. The parade is an amazing, local event and the board has worked hard to secure a postponement date for the local businesses and sponsors who support it and the families who enjoy it every year… We’ll all have our day in green soon enough! Neil Ryan, Vice President of the Mystic Irish Parade Foundation

More information will be available closer to the postponement date.