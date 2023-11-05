NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see a bright light in the southeastern sky on Thursday evening?

A meteor that appeared off the coast of Long Island was spotted in eight states, including Connecticut, according to NASA.

The fireball broke through the atmosphere at about 7:10 p.m. Thursday. It emerged 65 miles above the Atlantic Ocean, and 81 miles from Smith Point on Long Island, according to NASA.

The meteor then traveled 116,000 miles per hour southeast for 83 miles before disintegrating 49 miles above the ocean.

It was visible from Connecticut, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, according to the American Meteor Society.

Want a chance at seeing more meteors this month? The Northern Taurids are active this year until Dec. 2, according to the American Meteor Society. The best viewing days are expected to be on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 because the Moon will be only 2% full. However, the meteors can be spotted every night during the shower.

The Southern Taurids, which are also visible in the Northern Hemisphere, will be active until Dec. 8 and will peak in visibility on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. However, this meteor shower doesn’t produce more than five meteors an hour on its most active days. This shower will appear after 9 p.m.

The Orionids are active until Nov. 22. NASA estimates that the Orionids produce about 23 visible meteors per hour in a moonless sky.

Have you spotted a fireball? Share your pictures with us below: