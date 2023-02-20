MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — You may see a few familiar faces on the racetrack.

Dozens of drivers from Connecticut have taken laps around tracks around the world — with many making headlines for their series of wins. Just last weekend, the Constitution State’s own Joey Logano came in second in the Daytona 500!

While there are dozens of NASCAR drivers who have hailed from Connecticut, only the more recent drivers were considered for this list.

Here are some NASCAR drivers from Connecticut. This list is not exhaustive:

Anthony Alfredo

Alfredo, who is from Ridgefield, competed for NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2021 behind the wheel of No. 38. He has three top five and 13 top 10 finishes in the Xfinity Series.

Corey LaJoie

LaJoie took to the track for Spire Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. The No. 7 Chevrolet driver is represented by Athelo Group, a Stamford-based sports agency, and is the son of two-time NASCAR Busch Series champion Randy LaJoie.

Joey Logano

Logano is from Middletown. He drives the No. 22 Team Penske Ford and took home the title of Cup Series champion 2018 and 2022. The well-decorated driver is a 31-time Cup winner, which includes the 2015 Daytona 500 and the 2009 Sunoco Rookie of the Year award.

Ryan Kligerman

Driving No. 48, Westport native Kligerman competes for Big Machine Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He is also an analyst for NBC Sports.

Ryan Preece

The world has its eyes on high-performer Preece. The No. 41 Ford driver is from Berlin. He’s racked up a series of wins over his career, with 25 career wins in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.