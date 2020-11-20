National Adoption Day: Children across the state finding their forever homes

(WTNH) — Today is National Adoption Day and children across the country are finding their forever homes.

Typically, those families would be coming here for their adoption hearings but of course, with the pandemic that looks different too, it all happens online.

“I can’t say enough about our foster and adoptive families and how they have really stepped up in the past eight months.” Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes with the Department of Children and families tells us it has been challenging. “The biggest thing we’ve noticed during the pandemic the slow down in the finalizations of adoptions.”

There are just under 4,000 children in foster care across the state, but for about 20 children today they found their forever home. Families like the Roldans counting down to this moment. Friday morning, the Roldans became Leeland’s forever home.

“Here we are two years later and he’s in our forever family.”

While they are just days away from his second birthday, Nydia and her partner Jose say he is their gift this year.

“He is such an amazing little boy and to know he is ours today is just very overwhelming.”

The apple of their eye, is now home for good.