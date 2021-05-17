National Click It or Ticket campaign returns May 17

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Beginning May 17, the Connecticut Department of Transportation and Office of Highway Safety are working with the Connecticut State Police and local law enforcement to keep motorists safe for the Memorial Day weekend. The national seatbelt campaign will run until June 6, 2021.

Law enforcement officials will be out enforcing the State Occupant Protection laws and issuing citations to those who are unbuckled on Connecticut roads.

“Buckling up saves lives,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti. “During the Click It or Ticket campaign, we’ll be working to ensure the message gets out to drivers and passengers. Buckling up is the simplest thing to do to limit injury or save a life during a crash.”

Connecticut law requires all drivers and passengers in the front seat to wear seatbelts, regardless of the occupant’s age. Fines start at a minimum of $92 for a first offense. Learn more on the Click It or Ticket mobilization campaign.