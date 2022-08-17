NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — In celebration of National Dog Month, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Conn.) and other state officials visited the Connecticut Humane Society on Wednesday to stress the various benefits associated with pet adoption.

Not only did they showcase animals currently available for adoption, but they also discussed the benefits of pets for therapeutic purposes and the collaboration between the Department of Children and Families and the Department of Agriculture to prevent animal abuse.

“There are so many ways that animals can help people, particularly with mental health issues, with stress, and it’s also a great service and families get so much out of adopting pets,” Bysiewicz said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Connecticut Humane Society remained open as an essential service. With more people working from home, they saw a big uptick in pet adoption.

“We were fortunate to have a forward-thinking staff that could pivot on a dime back in March of 2020,” said James Bias, the executive director of the Connecticut Humane Society. “We put 73 pets into foster care in 48 hours, and slowly adopted them out one by one as COVID-19 protocols permitted.”

See what animals are ready to be adopted at the Connecticut Humane Society’s website.