Conn. (WTNH) — Do you have any prescription drugs that are un-needed, unused, or expired?

April 22 marks National Drug Take Back Day, presented by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, as an opportunity for people to dispose of these medications that may not be properly disposed or could be misused.

“Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands,” the USDEA stated on their website. “That’s dangerous and often tragic. That’s why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in – safely and anonymously – a record amount of prescription drugs.”

The event will take place at sites across the country from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including cities in Connecticut like Hartford, New Haven, East Haddam, New London, Stamford, and Putnam.

See the full list of participating towns, as well as their corresponding collection sites, here. New sites will be added every day.

If you are unable to make it to a drop-box, you can order a free medication disposal pouch here.