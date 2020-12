Members of the Nevada National Guard install social distancing stickers while setting up a new temporary coronavirus testing site Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The United States National Guard celebrates its 384th birthday on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Governor Ned Lamont took to Twitter to wish the National Guard a happy birthday and share his gratitude for all of the soldiers and airmen in the Connecticut branch.

His message read in part, “We appreciate the service of all the Soldiers and Airmen at the @CTNationalGuard.”