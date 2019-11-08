National Guard members return home after 4 month deployment in Kuwait

Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly 60 Connecticut Air National Guard members are spending their first night at home in months. They returned home Thursday form a four month deployment in Kuwait.

Neil Byrne of the CT Air National Guard told News 8, “It’s a great feeling anytime you come home from deployment. It’s great to see family and friends and coworkers. It’s just a fantastic place to be.”

The Guard members helped provide tactical airlift capability for two missions. Nearly 70 members of the same unit returned home on Tuesday.

