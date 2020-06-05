National Gun Violence Awareness Day events ongoing in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday, June 5 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and state officials and awareness advocates gathered at Saint Francis Hospital to discuss the tough topic Friday.

The goal is to raise awareness about gun violence and the toll it has on communities of color.

Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Governor Ned Lamont spoke at the event. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, the Hartford Police Chief, several doctors of Saint Francis Hospital, and mothers that have lost their children to gun violence were also in attendance.

Other topics discussed at the event include impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Many event attendees said that gun violence is one significant layer that they have to tackle in order to achieve significant social justice in our country.

