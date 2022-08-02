MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police across the state and even other parts of the country are making a strong effort to connect with the communities they serve.

The festivities begin on Tuesday and the Middletown Police Department is kicking off its first annual National Night Out celebration. Officers said it is a time for fun and for residents to discuss any issues that may concern them, with the police.

“It’s a partnership with the police department, it’s feeling safe in your community. It’s getting to know your community, getting to know the resources we have available to help the community, and how the community can help us,” said Capt. David Godwin from the Middletown Police Department.

“We’re going to have a host of events for all ages. So, whether you’re a child or you’re a parent, you will benefit from this event,” added Community Relations Officer Jay Bodell.

National Night Out in Middletown is being held on Main Street in front of the police department, according to officials. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This event is not exclusively held in Middletown, though. Many other Connecticut communities are hosting a National Night Out, including: