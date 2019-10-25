National Prescription Drug Take Back Day expands to e-cigarettes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Police departments all over the state and country will be collecting unwanted prescription drugs, no questions asked. It’s an effort to keep those pills from ending up in the wrong hands.

Related: Officials ready for National Drug Take Back Day happening Saturday

Now the program is being expanded to something else.

“E-cigarettes and other vaping products, for the first time as a result of federal action, can now be turned back on National Drug Take Back Day, ridding people’s homes of these e-cigarettes and other vaping devices that can cause injuries and deaths,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D) Connecticut.

Related: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day drop off locations in Connecticut

The batteries have to be taken out of e-cigarettes before they’re turned in.

Old Saybrook police held a vape buy back program Friday. Any high school student who turned in a working e-cigarette was given a $25 gift card.