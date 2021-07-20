National study assesses state standing for child welfare, including successes and struggles

(WTNH) — In a recent national study, Connecticut ranked 8th for child welfare.

In fact, the state is #1 in the number of young children enrolled in school. However, the results are a pre-pandemic “snapshot” of where the state is doing well and where we are at risk.

The study, run by The Annie E. Casey Foundation and called “KIDS COUNT” profile, is based on 2019 data which is the latest available.

The study takes into account about a decade of data and assesses four areas with respect to child well-being: economic, education, health and community.

“Overall, we look really good. I will say in the area of economic well-being, Connecticut is really struggling. Even pre-pandemic, we saw that child poverty increased in Connecticut between 2010 and 2019,” said Lauren Ruth, Connecticut Voices for Children Research and Policy Director.

“Federal poverty level is so, so, so low compared to what a family actually needs to live in Connecticut,” Ruth added.

She said we should be concerned about this and that at Connecticut Voices for Children, they’re advocating for a system of universal access to early child care to allow parents to access affordable care in a way that meets their families’ needs.