(WTNH) — It’s not a holiday you may have heard of, but it’s a holiday near and dear to those of us at News 8. Today, October 4, is National Taco Day!

While Taco Tuesdays are commonplace in most households, National Taco Day is the ultimate taco celebration. It’s the perfect time to break out the tortilla shells and make one of the best dishes the whole family can enjoy.

Especially as the cool fall weather rolls in, who can say no to a delicious taco?

But if you’re not in the mood to cook the zesty meal yourself (and who can blame you! It’s cold out there), News 8 has a few places offering deals on tacos.

Taco Bell announced it is bringing back the chance to get a Taco Lover’s Pass on National Taco Day only. This pass opens gateways to the true taco-lovers, as it gives the holder 30 days of free tacos (limited to one per day) for only $10!

According to RetailMeNot, Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering their rewards members $5 off a meal kit with the promo code TACODAY22 on the app. The kit comes with 12 soft flour tortillas, two types of proteins, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, beans, rice, sour cream, and queso. Plus, free chips and salsa!

And at 7-Eleven, if you’re a 7REWARDS member, you can get 10 mini tacos for just $2.

If you’re looking to go out on the town and find a local restaurant in Connecticut, bartaco restaurants in West Hartford, Stamford, and Westport are offering a good National Taco Day deal.

They’re bringing back a fan-favorite taco, the bartaco secret roasted Brussels sprouts taco!

Plus, on Twitter bartaco stated that for every bartaco secret roasted Brussels sprouts taco sold, $1 will go to No Kids Hungry, which aims to end childhood hunger in the U.S.

Finally, while this event may not be on National Taco Day, it’s a must-see for true taco fans. On October 15, the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater is hosting the Connecticut Taco & Margarita Festival of 2022!

Not only is this every foodie’s dream, but the event will also include live music and entertainment.

Purchase your tickets for the event here.