A price tag is seen on a sweater at a Thrift Town thrift store October 14, 2008 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a nice thrift shop trip? There’s not a better time to hit the shelves than Aug. 17 for National Thrift Shop Day.

There are several thriving consignment and thrift shops across the state. See how the some shops are celebrating with either special NTSD or general summer deals:

Clothes Mentor — 90 Buckland Rd., South Windsor

Clothes Manor isn’t just a regular thrift store; the shop carries designer, luxury, and hard-to-find items. While they’re used, the items are in stellar condition, including a Louis Vuitton handbag that’s currently up-for-grabs. Aside from the expensive pieces, the shop also has a ton of sales. Earlier this week, they held a clearance event where jeans, tops, and jewelry were for sale for just $1.

Consignment Originals — 151 Highland Ave., Cheshire

Consignment Originals, which has locations in Cheshire, Orange, Avon, and Rocky Hill, is celebrating 40 years in business. Ahead of the fall season, they’re offering 25% off furniture and home decor. A “Buy More, Save More Sale” also began last week, allowing 15% off one item, 20% off two items, and 25% off three items. CO offers a large selection of clothing, accessories, home goods, and furniture.

Lots for Tots — 1525 S Willow St., Manchester

Looking for something for the kiddos? Lots for Tots offers a selection of children’s resale clothing from newborn to sizes 10-12. Additionally, toys and equipment are up-for-grabs like bicycles, cribs, and bouncers/rockers. Certain items are going for just $1 as a part of the shop’s summer clearance sale.

Loved Boutique — 847 W. Main St., Branford

The shoreline has women’s clothing and accessories for sale at a boutique and resale store with inclusive sizing through 3X. Currently, Loved Boutique has an ongoing summer sale where collection items are 50% off. While their retail store sits in Branford, everything is also offered online.

My Sister’s Place — 380 Main St., Ansonia

My Sister’s Place, a family thrift shop, has all proceeds directly benefit BHcare’s The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services. In honor of NTSD, customers who visit the store will have the opportunity to “choose a heart surprise with a special discount coupon inside,” the store shared on Facebook, noting that one lucky customer will get their entire order for free.

Plato’s Closet — 2335 Dixwell Ave., Hamden

Hamden’s thrift and consignment store Plato’s Closet offers items for “fashion-conscious, spending savvy teens and twenty somethings.” Each day, special curated outfits are posted on the shop’s Facebook page for under $20. Clothing items include joggers, band tee-shirts, jeans, and more.

Uptown Consignment — 781 Cromwell Ave., Rocky Hill

While Uptown Consignment’s original store was located in Rocky Hill, it has expanded with locations in Hamden, South Windsor, and Southington. New and like-new designer labels like Coach, Gucci, Fendi, and Louis Vuitton are available with up to 80% off its original retail price. This week, a Louis Vuitton keychain pouch is up-for-grabs, as well as a few Gucci vintage handbags.

Witch Btch Thrift — 955 Connecticut Ave., Suite 5223, Bridgeport

Witchy, earthy, and cottage-core vibes are all on display at Witch Btch Thrift! The store, which gained a large social media following over the past two years, just dropped a special Back to School Collection with clothes available for students, professionals, or anyone looking for a new fall wardrobe. Additionally, new magical decor, including journals, accessories, and tarot decks, are available as a part of the “Odds & Ends Drop.”