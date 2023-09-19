Conn. (WTNH) – National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 19 and it is a civic holiday that celebrates democracy and our right to vote.

The holiday was first observed in 2012 and involved volunteers and organizations going out and helping those who are not registered to vote through events and programs.

According to U.S. Census data from 2020, one in four eligible Americans are not registered to vote.

To register to vote in Connecticut, you must be a legal U.S. citizen, be a state resident of the town in which you want to vote, and be at least 17 years old (17-year-olds who turn 18 on or before Election Day can participate in the general primary).

The deadline for pre-election voter registration is seven days before Election Day, however, Connecticut also has Election Day Registration on Election Day for voters who show up in person.

You can register by mail to vote by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your Registrar of Voters. You can also register to vote in person or online.

There are a few events that are being held in Connecticut to celebrate National Voter Registration Day:

Hartford

The Connecticut Democracy Center will be hosting a Voter Registration Celebration from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Connecticut’s Old State House. Guests will be able to register to vote as well as enjoy live music.

New Britain

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas will be speaking at a press conference at Southern Connecticut State University about the importance of voting and civic participation. The press conference is set to take place at 9:15 a.m.

College campuses all over the state will also be holding voter registration drives on Sept. 19 and throughout the week: