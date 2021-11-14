National Weather Service confirms four tornadoes touched down in Connecticut this weekend

Conn. (WTNH) — This past weekend, a severe storm broke through Connecticut, and now, the National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down in the state.

WTNH’s Lauren Linder caught up with the NWS New York meteorologist Bill Goodman who determined that two tornadoes caused damage in Branford and Cheshire during the storm yesterday. He said that in both towns, the damage was concentrated to a narrow path, which appeared to crisscross in Branford and travel in a straight line in Cheshire. He called the event unusual.

“It was very cold in the upper atmosphere and that made things unstable and there was a lot of wind for those storms to work with so it’s a pretty rare combination of events,” Goodman said.

According to NWS officials, a tornado touched down on Robinson Street in Stonington’s Pawcatuck neighborhood. Trees were uprooted or snapped about halfway up the trunk. NWS noted that additional damage included both gutters and shutters ripped off of homes and street signs snapped at their base. Even trampolines were ripped out of the ground; one became caught in a powerline 20 feet in the air.

On Crossroad Race Street, a metal shed was lifted and flipped before being crushed by a large maple branch, officials said.

NWS rated the Stonington tornado an EF-1 due to the metal shed that was flipped prior to being crushed, as well as the shearing of gutters and shutters of homes.

A final tornado has been confirmed in Plainfield Saturday evening, with estimated peak winds at 80 mph and passing just over six miles.