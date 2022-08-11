NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s been a long time coming, but a change at the gas station pump has finally come. Prices are dropping, giving your wallet some relief.

According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline is now $4.01, and in Connecticut, it’s $4.17. Drivers everywhere couldn’t be happier.

“[It’s] $3.72, last time I looked it was like $4.50 you know,” said Leonard Vidou from Old Lyme. “I almost had a heart attack when I looked at it.”

“I was pleasantly surprised to see it at $3.72. That was nice,” said Nancy Kluepfel, from Gales Ferry.

And the good news keeps coming for drivers in Groton, as Route 12 is where you can find some of the lowest gas prices in Southeastern Connecticut.

AAA has stated that the drop in gas prices has been going on for 57 days straight.

GasBuddy.com has listed some of the lowest gas prices in the state of Connecticut. On that list includes the Shell in North Haven priced at $3.54 per gallon, Citgo in Vernon at $3.56 a gallon, and stations in Southington and Wallingford.