Native American Studies for the next generation

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– There is a proposal for the upcoming legislative session to require Native American Studies in school. Right now, it is not required despite the rich history of several recognized tribes.

Rodney Butler, the Tribal Chair of the Mashantucket Pequots, says “Connecticut itself is an historical name, it’s the long tidal river its an Algonquin name from my ancestors.”

Butler says Connecticut’s five Native American tribes have a long and at times disturbing history that every student should be taught.

“The Treaty of Hartford essentially said Pequots could no longer exist, your language can no longer be spoken and remaining Pequots are now going to be slaves,” added Butler.

Senator Cathy Osten is the bill’s sponsor.

Democratic Senator Cathy Osten, from Sprague, says, “What we should be teaching to the next generation so they understand and are not thinking that Native Americans are associated with mascots at sports games, or John Wayne movies.”

Lawmakers are receptive – the state’s largest teachers union the Connecticut Education Association is too.

For Chairman Butler it’s about understanding not only the history of his Pequots, but of all tribes.
Their strength as a people and willingness to allow the state to survive.

With all of the movements to tear down statutes, Butler was in agreement that there are a few missing from the State Capitol Complex in Hartford.

“Certainly, there should be some representation of the native American History of Connecticut, the native roots of Connecticut on the capitol building,” said Butler.

Ironically, etched on the front of the state Capitol is a depiction of the bloody, massacre of The Mashantucket Pequots by colonialist commander John Mason.

Proponents of the bill say if it’s important enough to put it on the building, it’s important enough to teach it in the classroom.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mystic Seaport Museum announces latest details on this year's Lantern Light Village holiday event

News /

23 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at York Correctional Institution in Niantic

News /

Operation Homefront gives back to military families with 100 meal kits, toys for kids

News /

Sprague to restore state's first female veterans statue damaged in drunk driving crash

News /

State Police: Drunk driver arrested for knocking over female combat veteran statue in Sprague

News /

Eastern CT leaders urge residents without insurance to enroll in Access Health CT before Dec. 15 deadline

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss