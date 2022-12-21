WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The man charged with killing his baby daughter in Naugatuck is expected back in court in the afternoon on Wednesday.

31-year-old Christopher Francisquini has yet to enter a plea in his case. He was arrested in early December after a two-week manhunt from police.

As far as the courts are concerned, this case is really broken into two. Francisquini was on parole for one crime, out on bail, and accused of another, and all of this was before he allegedly killed his daughter.

Since he was caught three weeks ago, he has been on a tour of Connecticut courts, facing a whole range of charges, many of them for violent crimes. When he was caught, several courts saw the opportunity to bring him in, because he is charged with failure to appear in many courts.

This latest crime is the worst of which Francisquini is accused: choking and stabbing his 11-month-old daughter, Camilla. Police said he did that the Friday before Thanksgiving.

After this police said he went to see the baby’s mother, got into an argument with her, smashed her phone, cut off his GPS ankle monitor, and took off.

Francisquini ran out of gas in New Haven as he was making his escape, and he actually received help from well-meaning strangers. He stayed with acquaintances before hiding got a lot harder when the FBI became involved. The FBI plastered his face on billboards all across the state.

A high school acquaintance spotted Francisquini at a bus stop in December and called the police. The running was quickly over, and at his arraignment, he was completely silent. He didn’t say a word to the judge or anyone else, even when asked questions directly. He just stared at the table in front of him.

Could he be trying to set up a mental health defense? People are wondering, and an answer may be had later on Wednesday if his lawyer enters a plea.