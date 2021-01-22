Naugatuck mayor responds to racist, violent comments allegedly made by police chief’s daughter on social media

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck officials are investigating racist and violent comments allegedly made by the police chief’s daughter on social media.

According to the Naugatuck mayor, the “disgusting and totally inappropriate” comments are now the subject of three separate investigations. The Board of Education and the borough as well as an outside, independent party are looking into the matter.

#BREAKING: Naugatuck officials confirm there are three separate investigations into racist and violent comments allegedly made by the police chief’s daughter on social media. The details are coming up tonight on @WTNH; joint statement BELOW! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/m32NCuD672 — Eva Zymaris (@EvaZymaris) January 23, 2021

“We are gathering information internally and are also in the process of bringing in assistance from outside to conduct a comprehensive and independent investigation,” the mayor writes.

The mayor adds that the comments posted online were not in line with the police chief’s character and leadership of the police department.

This is breaking news.