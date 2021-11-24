Naugatuck PD arrest two men after seizing stolen handgun and drugs during traffic stop

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested two people after a traffic stop on Waterbury Road Monday afternoon.

Police identified Anderson Vargas, 22, as the driver. Vargas also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

When police searched the vehicle, they seized a stolen 9 m handgun, three ounces of illegal marijuana, Percocet, a digital scale, and over $1,200 in cash.

While police attempted to take Vargas into custody, a group of bystanders approached the officer, demanding to release Vargas.

One bystander, 18-year-old Omar Marquez, refused to listen to the officer, which led to Marquez being arrested and charged during this incident.

Vargas and Marquez will be arraigned at Waterbury Superior Court for charges stemming from this incident.