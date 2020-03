NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Naugatuck helped make sure a 5-year-old boy had a happy birthday despite these disheartening times.

The 5-year-old’s party was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, but some friends and police officers were encouraged to do something special. They decorated their cars with balloons and showed up at the boy’s house and sang happy birthday.

They even gave the boy some presents, making it a special birthday indeed!