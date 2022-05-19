WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The job search may be over sooner than expected, as the state reaches nearly historic lows in unemployment rates.

The Connecticut Department of Labor’s Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo released this month’s job report on Thursday, showing a steady decline in unemployment rates statewide. Officials say rates went down 0.2% to a 4.4% unemployment rate overall, with about 1,600 jobs added.

Commissioner Bartolomeo said, “Jobs are being added, unemployment is dropping, and fewer people are filing for unemployment benefits. For job seekers, the time to take advantage of this labor market is now […] Job search assistance, training, and other resources are available free of charge through the CTDOL American Job Centers.”



“We still see a high employee turnover rate—people are leaving their jobs to take better jobs— [it’s] good for the labor market but tough on employers. All in all, this is a solid jobs report and shows Connecticut continues to move in the right direction,” added CTDOL Director of Research Patrick Flaherty said.

Official records show that total employment has recovered 82.1% of the jobs lost during COVID, with the private sector more than 85% recovered.

Currently, there are an estimated 100,000 active job openings in Connecticut. CTDOL says that it urges job seekers, employers, and recruiters to register with CTHires, the state’s job bank.

The full report can be viewed here.