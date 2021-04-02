Nearly 220,000 kids to receive pandemic food assistance

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The families of nearly 220,000 Connecticut children who are eligible for the free or reduced-price school meals program will receive extra food assistance benefits in April because of the pandemic.

The state Department of Social Services and Department of Education announced Friday that $88.6 million will be available through the federal “Pandemic EBT” program. It’s to help ensure eligible children in pre-kindergarten through high school can buy food when they’re learning from home or in hybrid schooling.

Families don’t need to apply for the benefits. State officials will use attendance information provided by schools to determine whether children are eligible.