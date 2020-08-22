Nearly 6,000 cars stolen in CT in 2019, AAA says

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — According to AAA, approximately 6,000 vehicles were stolen in Connecticut in 2019 — the lowest figure in five years.

That’s the good news. The bad? The number of car thefts is on the rise again.

“It’s a crime of opportunity,” said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA.

Connecticut actually has a higher rate of stolen vehicles per 100,000 people than surrounding states.

Often times, law enforcement said they aren’t necessarily investigating vehicle break-ins, in many cases, vehicles are either left unlocked with valuables inside or the keys and/or key fobs are left inside.

“It’s a crime of opportunity,” Parmenter said. “So, if folks would just take their keys with them, lock the vehicles, that’s gonna diminish this number greatly, because you’re making it more difficult for the person stealing the vehicle.”

When you think about it. These are basic steps “of taking the keys with you, and locking the door is going to save you not just a lot of time and money, but it potentially could save lives as well.”

If thieves aren’t stealing the cars, they’re at least getting away with valuables and maybe something you can’t put a price tag on.

“And one of the things we also see is that someone will jump into an unlocked vehicle and the garage remote will be in that vehicle. Now, they can open the garage and get into the home if it’s an attached garage,” Parmenter said.

It’s a state law, you have to have liability insurance, but something else to consider: If you don’t have comprehensive insurance as part of your policy, you have nothing to reimburse you for the cost of your car.

In this crazy time, there are know at least three things you should do: Wear a mask, wash your hands and lock your car!