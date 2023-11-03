(NEXSTAR) – An estimated 88,733 people packed up their things and left Connecticut in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey.

Many of those folks didn’t go too far, though. The largest recipient of Connecticut’s former residents was neighboring New York, with an estimated 14,981 people making the move to the Empire State in 2022.

The second-largest chunk of Connecticut’s exes (an estimated 13,620) headed much further south, to Florida.

The next-most popular states for people fleeing Connecticut were Massachusetts (9,503), California (4,977) and Texas (4,973). South Carolina (4,437) and North Carolina (4,250) weren’t far behind.

The least likely destinations for Connecticut residents, on the other hand, were Kansas, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming — each of which inherited approximately 0 former Nutmeggers.

But even with nearly 89,000 people leaving the Constitution State in 2022, Connecticut actually saw more people moving in than moving out. An estimated 145,315 out-of-state residents and foreigners chose to relocate to Connecticut last year, with the largest influxes coming from New York (an estimated 50,670), foreign countries (a combined 25,003) and Massachusetts (21,256).

The results of the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey were published earlier this month. The annual survey is released more frequently than the official Census, to help “local officials, community leaders, and businesses understand the changes taking place in their communities,” according to the Census Bureau.