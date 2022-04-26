WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Racist flyers from a group called the “New England Nationalist Socialist Club” were found in several West Hartford neighborhoods, according to police.

The West Hartford Police Department found the flyers in the areas of Whitman Avenue, Fernridge Park, Walton Drive and Braeburn Road on Monday.

West Haven police are working alongside state and federal law enforcement partners to find those responsible for the creating and distributing the flyers.

No other information has been released at this time.

