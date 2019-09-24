New and improved Metro North schedules to take effect September 29th

(WTNH) — MTA Metro-North Railroad announced Tuesday that it will be implementing new schedules to provide increased train frequency and more travel options on the Harlem, Hudson, and New Haven lines.

With the completion of significant improvements to the section of track between Mott Haven and Woodlawn on the Harlem Line in the Bronx, Metro North is now able to restore full weekend services to the North White Plains line.

For New Haven customers:

New early-morning train from Bridgeport to New Haven

New evening stops added at Greenwich to two westbound express trains

The new schedules will take effect Sunday September 29th.

For the full list of improvements, visit the MTA website.