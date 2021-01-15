New Britain firefighters investigating heavy house fire on Osgood Avenue

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain firefighters were dispatched to a house fire late Friday night.

According to the New Britain fire chief, a single-family house fire took place at 22 Osgood Avenue. Officials say the heavy fire has caused the residents to be displaced.

The fire chief also said several large explosions were seen upon arrival as well, believing it might have been small propane tanks fueling the fire.

Those in the home were out of the house by the time firefighters arrived. No one was injured.

Osgood Avenue has been closed at the intersection of Corbin Avenue.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

New Britain firefighters investigating heavy house fire on Osgood Avenue

News /

Local, state agencies on guard for possible protests at State Capitol

News /

WEB EXTRA: CT State Police Colonel Interview

News /

14 people hospitalized for possible smoke inhalation in Hartford apartment complex fire

News /

Barstool Sports giving Hartford's Piggy's Cafe a boost amid pandemic crisis

News /

New Britain officials say electrical shortage caused underground fire in Lafayette, Main Street area

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss