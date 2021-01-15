New Britain firefighters investigating heavy house fire on Osgood Avenue

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain firefighters were dispatched to a house fire late Friday night.

According to the New Britain fire chief, a single-family house fire took place at 22 Osgood Avenue. Officials say the heavy fire has caused the residents to be displaced.

The fire chief also said several large explosions were seen upon arrival as well, believing it might have been small propane tanks fueling the fire.

Those in the home were out of the house by the time firefighters arrived. No one was injured.

Osgood Avenue has been closed at the intersection of Corbin Avenue.

An investigation is underway.