NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Trick-or-treaters got their share of candy on Halloween night at events designed to be safe for families in Connecticut.

Hundreds of families came out for New Britain’s Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone in the city’s downtown.

Two streets were closed off to traffic and families were able to walk freely and pick up candy from more than 30 businesses. The streets were well-lit and police officers were stationed throughout the area.

In the heart of all the action, the YWCA School of Dance team dressed up as zombies and performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” The dance team’s ages ranged from 7 to 17. They spent months practicing the dance.

“I was so happy when I got the approval to be Michael because I have been saying for years now, senior year I have to be Michael Jackson so here I am!” said dance member Alanise Jimeenez.

The city has hosted this event for ten years. It’s become a popular tradition in town.

“It’s funny we get people in town who say ‘no one comes to our house anymore’ and I say ‘I’m sorry they’re all downtown!'” said New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.

In New Haven, the city’s youth and recreation department also hosted families for a trunk-or-treat at the Big Lot at Southern Connecticut State University.

“It is fun for the family, a safe space and we’re saving parents time,” said New Haven Youth and Recreation Department Director Gwendolyn Williams. “Instead of going door to door, you can hit one spot. 35 people, tables and cars, you can go home and have a good night.”