New Britain hosting ‘Hallowheels’, a new drive-thru Halloween event

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — With yet another holiday happening during a pandemic, a lot of people are left wondering what trick or treating will look like. Some cities and towns have transformed their typical traditions.

The city of New Britain typically holds a Trick or Treat Zone in its Downtown District. Children and families walk around collecting candy from local business owners. Unfortunately for this year, that event won’t be happening.

Instead, the city teamed up with Best Buddies Connecticut and will be hosting a drive-thru trick or treat event.

News 8 talked with Lynn Simon. She is with Best Buddies Connecticut and tells us, ” You know, I feel like we lost so much in 2020. This is just one small way we can say okay, we’re going to make this as safe as possible.”

They’re calling it ‘Hallowheels’. It’ll take place on Halloween from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the afternoon at the New Britain stadium. You must pre-register before you attend and you can look up any availability at bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/ct.

Simon tells News 8, “We decided, inspired completely by drive-thru graduations, that we should have a drive-thru Halloween event.” As of Friday, 250 vehicles had registered and altogether, they are expecting 550 trick or treaters.