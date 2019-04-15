Connecticut

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announces re-election run for mayor

By:

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 06:44 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 08:27 AM EDT

(WTNH) - New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced on Monday that she's running for mayor once again. 

Mayor Stewart said she'll make an announcement on her Facebook page and on Youtube at 10 a.m. during the weekend. Stewart revealed on Monday the news of her run for re-election on social media. 

Related: New Britain brings awareness to National Crime Victims Rights Week

Stewart is currently in her third term as New Britain's top elected official.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center