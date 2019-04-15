(WTNH) - New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced on Monday that she's running for mayor once again.

Mayor Stewart said she'll make an announcement on her Facebook page and on Youtube at 10 a.m. during the weekend. Stewart revealed on Monday the news of her run for re-election on social media.

Related: New Britain brings awareness to National Crime Victims Rights Week

Stewart is currently in her third term as New Britain's top elected official.